15:00/27 October/2019

Tirana – President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski during his first official visit to Albania on Saturday met with Parliament Speaker Gramoz Ruci and discussed the overall relations between the two countries.

Bulgarians began voting Sunday in municipal and mayoral elections that will challenge Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s centre-right GERB party to repeat its sweep from four years ago.

Cairo/Istanbul – Syrian Kurdish fighters began withdrawing on Sunday from territory along the Turkish border under a Russian-Turkish deal reached this month, a war monitor reported.

Germany‘s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) said Saturday that a membership vote has sent two sets of candidates into a run-off to determine the new leadership of the party.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a US military raid in Syria‘s north-western province of Idlib, according to US and Iraqi media reports.

A rally meant to show solidarity with journalists and the Muslim community quickly devolved into chaos Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong as riot police fired tear gas in the streets of the upscale shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen‘s Mexican Grand Prix pole position was thrown into doubt late Saturday after the Dutchman was summoned by Formula One stewards after he appeared to have failed to slow for Valtteri Bottas’s crash.