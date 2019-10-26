15:00/26 October/2019

Belgrade – The dream of EU membership is not broken. Other option is nationalism, radicalism, uncertainty and return back to a troubled and dark times in which no one wants to return, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Belgrade-based daily newspaper Politika on Saturday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday that North Macedonia has no alternative other than EU and expressed hopes that EU leaders will correct the grave injustice and historic mistake of delaying the decision to open accession negotiations before the Summit in Zagreb in May 2020.

Ohrid –The last session of the “Ohrid Dialogue” attended by Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor, Dane Taleski, closed on Saturday in Ohrid this year’s meeting of government members, the Atlantic Council representatives and former and current EU and NATO diplomats.

Skopje – North Macedonia ranks best in the region and is ahead of many EU states and therefore cannot be seen as a drop, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska told reporters Saturday about the country’s 17th position in Doing Business 2020 report of the World Bank Group, which lost seven spots in the ranking from last year.

Skopje – The Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday (Oct. 27), with the clock adjusting one hour backward, i.e. from 03:00h to 02:00h.

Skopje – People are invited to donate food for vulnerable categories Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., at 19 locations in six cities throughout the country.

Washington/Moscow – Maria Butina, the Russian national who was convicted by the United States for conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, returned to Moscow on Saturday following her release from a Florida prison.

The US Department of Defence on Friday awarded Microsoft a hotly contested cloud computing contract worth up to 10 billion dollars over a decade.