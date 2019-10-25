18:00/25 October/2019

Athens – The Brussels outcome really came as a shock to everyone, not just to me and the people, but the whole political elite, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Greek Alpha TV.

Skopje – President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski is to pay his first official visit to Republic of Albania on Saturday.

Skopje – The offices of North Macedonia’s Mission at NATO’s HQ in Brussels, which will be inaugurated once the country becomes a full-fledged member, were presented Friday to Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska.

Skopje – The census will be postponed due to snap parliamentary elections, but will still be conducted in 2020, or 2021 at the latest, PM Zoran Zaev said Friday, responding to reporters’ questions.

Skopje – Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Friday the discussions on pre-election coalitions and the early parliamentary elections would start after the end of November.

Skopje – The government isn’t implementing any reforms, it doesn’t want to and it has no plan on how to implement reforms. Lack of reforms and the country’s setback have been noted by the European Commission and the World Bank (WB) in its latest report, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday.

Skopje – The council of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) rejected the proposal put forward by the government and the Ministry of Education and Science for a 10% pay rise in education and science, starting April 2020.

Brussels – EU member states put off a decision Friday on Britain’s request to delay its departure from the European Union beyond October 31, amid uncertainty on whether the British parliament will decide to hold a general election.

London – British police detained two people on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking linked to the deaths of 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, who were discovered in a lorry container near London.