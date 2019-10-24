18:00/24 October/2019

Strasbourg – The European Parliament (EP) on Thursday by 412 votes in favour, 136 against and 30 abstentions adopted a resolution urging the EU to open negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania to become members.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Thursday in Strasbourg with EP President David Sassoli who said that not giving North Macedonia a start date for accession talks was a mistake, but that the EP will continue to support the country’s European perspectives.

Skopje – We should provide guidelines for the new methodology and you should keep pursuing reforms, you have a lot of work to do. The European perspective is alive, it should be defined in the coming months, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier said Thursday.

Belgrade – The U.S. special envoy to the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, said the European Union had sent to Serbia and Kosovo an ‘unfortunate message’, by refusing to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

Skopje – The decision to block negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a strategic mistake, European People’s Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament said on Twitter Thursday.

Athens – Greece should take initiative to organize meetings and coordinate with countries sharing the same position on stability in the Balkans regarding North Macedonia’s European perspective, head of Pratto movement and former foreign minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias told a conference on progressive foreign policy organized by ENA Institute for Alternative Policies, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Belgrade/Moscow – Russia’s defence ministry on Thursday said it has sent its advanced air-defence S-400 missile system to Serbia for a joint exercise.

Paris – The head of technology giant Atos, Thierry Breton, has been nominated as France’s new EU commissioner in charge of the influential internal market portfolio, according to sources close to the French president.

London – The 39 suspected migrants found dead in a lorry container shipped from Belgium to Britain are all believed to be Chinese nationals, police said on Thursday.