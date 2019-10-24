10:00/24 October 2019

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is to take part Thursday in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

Washington – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the Senate’s approval of the NATO accession protocol for North Macedonia.

Bogota – Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against inequality around Chile on Wednesday, despite President Sebastian Pinera announcing a reform package, local media reported.

Washington/Moscow/Istanbul – President Donald Trump said the US will lift sanctions on Turkey, calling a ceasefire between Ankara and Syrian Kurdish militias permanent and demanding other nations prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State