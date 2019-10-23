15:00/23 October/2019

Skopje – The Day of Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle – October 23 has been observed Wednesday by laying wreaths at the monument of Goce Delchev in Skopje City Park.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski congratulated Wednesday the Day of Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle-October 23, saying that the establishment of the Macedonian Revolutionary Organization 126 years ago laid the foundations of an organised revolutionary struggle for freedom and the creation of an independent Macedonian state.

Brussels – The European Parliament is set to put a motion for a resolution on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania on the agenda of the plenary session on Wednesday.

Skopje – Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that the EU’s decision not open accession negotiations with North Macedonia is a rude historical mistake.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is to take part Thursday in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

Belgrade – The EU’s decision to keep the door closed to two Balkan nations has left the region realising that it cannot rely on its western neighbours alone, Serbia’s president has warned. Aleksandar Vucic also said the EU’s refusal to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania vindicated his policy of forging closer ties with China and Russia, FT said.

Belgrade – Brussels’ refusal to launch talks on Albania’s and North Macedonia’s admission to the EU demonstrates the European Union’s cynicism towards Balkan states, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with Serbia’s RTS TV channel published on Wednesday.

Athens – Two migrants were missing from a boat that collided with a Greek coastguard vessel in the Aegean at dawn on Wednesday, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Police in south-eastern England said emergency services recovered 39 bodies early Wednesday from a lorry container believed to have been driven from Bulgaria.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is set to task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival with forming the next government after none of the parliament factions lodged an objection on Tuesday.

Real Madrid earned a crucial 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich maintained their 100 per cent records.