18:00/22 October/2019

Washington – The US Senate ratified the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of North Macedonia with 84 votes in favour and 2 against it.

Strasbourg – The leaders of the largest political groups at the European Parliament condemned unanimously the EU’s refusal to make new steps in the accession process of the Western Balkan countries.

Skopje – We are prepared for a possible increase in the number of migrants. The country has two transit centers and we will absolutely respect the EU policy on the migrant crisis management, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Tuesday.

Skopje – Police units conducted a joint operational-tactical exercise in Skopje on Tuesday, for the purpose of demonstrating coordinated actions in preventing escapes and arresting of criminals, in the attendance of Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski and Kosovo counterpart Ekrem Mustafa.

Skopje – North Macedonia has made great progress in using technology to facilitate customs work, which helps improve the business environment, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya said Tuesday at the PICARD conference in Skopje.

Skopje – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing EUR 1 million loan to boost green energy investments in North Macedonia.

Stockholm – Norwegian police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who stole an ambulance that reportedly ran over several people in the capital, Oslo.

New York – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led his Liberal Party to victory in Monday’s general elections, but with a much-reduced majority that will complicate his efforts to govern during his second term, dpa reports.