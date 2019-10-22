10:00/22 October 2019

Skopje – You delivered everything that was asked of you, you did your part. But the European Union makes these decisions unanimously and unfortunately we again delayed the issue. We understand the disappointment of the citizens and the politicians with the decision from the European Council in Brussels, but remain committed to North Macedonia and the region, says EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar in an interview with MIA.

Skopje –The 14th annual World Customs Organization (WCO) PICARD conference will kick-off Tuesday in Skopje. Around 200 guests from more than 50 countries, customs experts and academics are expected to present their research papers at the three-day conference.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to visit Rome on October 29 for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, following Italy’s announcement that will seek reopening the issue of EU enlargement in November.

A law change decriminalizing abortion came into force in Northern Ireland as the clock struck midnight on Monday and same-sex marriage was also set to also become legal, despite last-ditch attempts by church leaders and local politicians to halt the changes.

Zion Williamson’s injury is actually much worse than initially thought. The jumping phenomenon and first overall [NBA] pick underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus, leaving him with a recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks, the team [New Orleans Pelicans] announced.

Tokyo – Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday proclaimed his enthronement in front of around 2,000 guests from home and abroad in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in rainy Tokyo.