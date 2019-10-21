13:00/21 October 2019

Skopje – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska will take part on Monday in a panel discussion on political-security benefits and challenges of North Macedonia’s NATO membership. The panel is organized in Kumanovo by the Info Centre for Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Skopje – Retail managers judged the economic situation in Q3 to be more favorable than previous quarter, the Sate Statistical Office said.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline will drop by Mden 1-1,5 while those of diesel and extra light household fuel remain the same, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) said.

Skopje – The Cinematheque of North Macedonia is set to open on Monday evening the 19th edition of the Italian Language Week in the World. This year, the event is dedicated to “The Italian Language On Stage”.

Skopje – Teona Strugar Mitevska’s film ‘God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya’ has received three more prestigious awards.

Skopje – An earthquake measuring three on the European Macroseismic Scale was felt Sunday at 23:15h in the western parts of North Macedonia.

Sofia – A peaceful rally in support to North Macedonia’s EU membership aspirations under the motto “European Future for Macedonia” will be held Monday afternoon outside the French Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, BGNES news agency reports.

Athens – While the EU is facing the consequences of its tragic decision not to give North Macedonia the green light to continue on the accession path, Greece seems to be completely absent from regional developments, SYRIZA leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras posted on Facebook Monday morning.

Berlin – It’s in the interest of Germany and the EU that accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania start very soon, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter that he had spoke with PM Zoran Zaev over the phone to reaffirm Alliance’s commitment to North Macedonia’s accession.

A riot at a migrant holding centre in Malta overnight partially destroyed the building and left one policeman injured, police said.

Bogota – Bolivian President Evo Morales was leading in the presidential election on Sunday, but was also likely to face challenger Carlos Mesa in a run-off, according to a quick count of more than 80 per cent of ballots by the electoral board.