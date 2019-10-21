10:00/21 October 2019

Berlin – The ruling German coalition CDU/CSU said that the road to the EU remains open for North Macedonia and Albania, despite the EU Council’s decision not to open accession negotiations with the two countries.

Brussels – European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the postponing the decision to open negotiations for North Macedonia’s and Albania’s accession to the European Union, it is much more than a lost opportunity: it is a historic mistake.

Switzerland‘s Green opposition parties gained significant voter shares in Sunday’s national election, while the dominant anti-immigration People’s Party lost some of its support.

Three US soldiers were killed on Sunday after the armed vehicle they were in rolled into water during a training exercise in Fort Stewart, Georgia, officials said.