18:00/17 October/2019

Brussels – European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said there was no signal that the EU leaders were likely to reach a decision involving the enlargement process at their meeting.

Brussels – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said ahead of Thursday’s European Council in Brussels that a new methodology of the negotiating process can be discussed but without changing the rules at this moment.

Brussels – Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev took part Thursday in Brussels at a meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES) together with European Parliament President David Sassoli, fellow PMs, Euro-commissioners and other leaders.

Brussels – European Council President Donald Tusk passed the agenda of discussions of the two-day EU Summit in Brussels. Enlargement will be on the table during dinner after debates on Brexit.

Skopje – The ambassadors of Italy and Poland to North Macedonia Carlo Romeo and Wojciech Tyciński remain hopeful EU leaders will approve today or tomorrow start of accession negotiations, because, as they said “North Macedonia has fulfilled all the preconditions.”

Brussels – North Macedonia and Albania should get a date for accession negotiations. It would be a historic mistake if we did not let them launch the talks and a tough blow for the people of the two countries that deserve to be given a European perspective, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ahead of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

Skopje – Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk will be the new European Parliament (EP) Rapporteur from North Macedonia, European Western Balkans has learned.

Athens – Greek police arrested at least 10 people on Thursday for invading the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki in protest at Ankara’s incursion in Syria, the APA-MPE agency reported.

Istanbul – US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Ankara on Thursday for difficult negotiations in their push for a ceasefire in north-eastern Syria.

Brussels – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launches an appeal to lawmakers in Westminster to back the new Brexit deal.