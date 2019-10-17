18:00/16 October/2019

Skopje – Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab signed Wednesday North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol. Thus far, 24 out of 29 member states have ratified the protocol.

Skopje – Italian Senate ratified on Wednesday North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol.

Vienna – EU’s failure to open the accession negotiations with North Macedonia would practically mean it disrespects and punishes the Prespa Agreement, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev tells Serbian news agency Tanjug.

Brussels – We hope member-states and France will realize the importance of the coming European Council of not being just a regular summit, but of having the weight of the 2003 Thessaloniki Summit that opened the region’s EU perspective, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani after Wednesday’s meeting with Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Wednesday in Brussels held talks with several MEPs in which the officials expressed ‘full understanding about our expectations and European aspirations,’ the Foreign Ministry said.

Stockholm – Air pollution was blamed for over 400,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016, the European Union’s environment watchdog said Wednesday.

Madrid – Supporters of the separatist movement in the north-eastern Spanish region of Catalonia held protests on Wednesday for the third consecutive day following a controversial court ruling.