18:00/15 October/2019

Luxembourg – EU foreign ministers are expected, at any moment, to kick off the second round of talks on the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, but it’s highly unlikely that the meeting will produce any decision by the end of the day.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev remains optimistic about the country getting a date to start EU negotiations. According to him, the issue will be handed over to the EU leaders to decide. Whatever the outcome, there won’t be early elections, Zaev noted.

Luxembourg – After the first round of talks between EU member states on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, the Finnish Presidency officially proposed decoupling negotiations with the two countries, diplomatic sources in Luxembourg told MIA.

Skopje – Deputy Health Minister Asim Musa said Tuesday he would resign after a video of him allegedly taking a bribe was posted by several media outlets.

Skopje – Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport are among the fastest growing airports in the world and in non-EU markets with 17.8 percent increase in number of passengers in August 2019, according to latest traffic report of European airport trade association ACI Europe.

Barcelona – Dozens of flights at Barcelona‘s airport were cancelled or delayed on Tuesday, as the fallout from massive protests over the sentencing of nine Catalan leaders continued to be felt.

Geneva – The number of people who have been uprooted since Turkey launched its incursion in north-eastern Syria last week has risen to 190,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.