18:00/14 October/2019

Skopje – The Finnish EU Presidency proposes a compromise according to which the EU Council should reach a decision for start of accession negotiations, but in the meantime, a new methodology would be introduced in the negotiations that would take in account the progressiveness of the process which would be reversible.

Brussels – In a joint open letter titled “Let’s move forward in the Western Balkans,” the Czech, Polish, Slovak and Hungarian foreign ministers urge the EU to make a bold decision for start of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev remains an optimist that the European Council will reach a positive decision over a date for the start of EU accession negotiations and believes there’ll be a definite answer on October 17 and 18.

Skopje – Honorary consuls can use economic diplomacy to attract credible companies that will invest in different sectors and employ highly educated professionals, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Monday, at a conference of honorary consuls of North Macedonia.

Stockholm – A trio of US-based economists – Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer – have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their work on alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.