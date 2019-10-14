13:00/14 October/2019

Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on Sunday evening in Paris to have a working dinner and to discuss, amongst other things, the opening of EU negotiations with North Macedonia.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that he will meet with our historians on Monday, who are members of the Macedonian-Bulgarian Joint Expert Committee on Historical and Educational Issues, established under the agreement on good neighborly relations with Bulgaria.

Skopje – North Macedonia must start EU accession talks and French president Emmanuel Macron should not block this decision, former Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev said Monday.

Skopje – Economic and financial ties are a crucial way through which nations build trust and understanding. Our diplomats ought to make economic policies the focal point of their work. We’re a landlocked country, but we needn’t lock our mental capacities, as well, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski told a gathering of honorary consuls of North Macedonia accredited abroad.

Skopje – Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva who was kept in the Zhan Mitrev Clinic since Thursday, will be send back to Skopje prison on Monday.

Skopje – Monika Herceg from Petrinja, Croatia, ranked first in the third edition of the regional short story competition ‘Biber’. Ante Storich from Shibenik and Tamara Kovachevich from Ljubljana were chosen as runner ups by the jury made up of writers Rumena Buzharovska, Lejla Kalamujich and Shkelzen Maliqi.

Athens – North Macedonia should respect obligations and properly interpret the Prespa Agreement, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias says in an interview with newspaper Kathimerini.

Luxembourg – Britain and the European Union could strike a Brexit deal this week but they are “not there yet,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said early Monday, following a weekend of intense talks in Brussels.

Madrid – Spain’s supreme court sentenced nine of 12 accused Catalonian separatist leaders on Monday to up to 13 years in prison over their roles in an attempt to secede from the country.

Hong Kong – Hong Kong police said on Monday they were investigating a suspected explosive device found Sunday night amid violent clashes between protesters and police.