15:00/13 October/2019

Skopje – It will be uncertain to the end, says Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 17-18, where North Macedonia expects a date for the start of EU accession negotiations.

Skopje – Misinformation is used to depict NATO membership as something that is not good for the country. Big players try to convince people that the country is not on the right track, says Zoran Jankovic, Chief of NATO Liaison Office in Skopje, in an interview with Radio Free Europe. On the possibility of North Macedonia officially joining NATO at the London summit in December, Jankovic says the ratification of the Accession Protocol is managed by the national governments, adding a delay is possible due to the coming elections in Spain.

Skopje – Everyone must be treated equally, most importantly in the payment of taxes, says Finance Minister Nina Angelovska in an interview with weekly “Fokus”.

Tetovo – Macedonian documentary Honeyland by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov won the best film award at the 8th Tetovo international film festival “ODA”.

Cairo – Syrian Kurds have retaken Ras al-Ain, a war monitor reported on Sunday, a day after Turkey said it captured the key Syrian border town in its ongoing offensive in north-eastern Syria.

Damascus – Hundreds of family members linked to Islamic State militants Sunday escaped from a camp in northern Syria where fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish-backed rebels is escalating, Kurdish officials and a war monitor reported.

Tokyo – Search-and-rescue operations intensified in disaster-stricken areas of Japan on Sunday after Typhoon Hagibis caused extensive flooding and triggered dozens of landslides in wide regions of the country.