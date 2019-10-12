15:00/12 October/2019

Kumanovo – We deserve to get a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations. EU promised – we will deliver when you deliver. We expect the Union to keep its promise. I am convinced the European Council will make the long-awaited decision for the start of the negotiations with the country on October 17-18, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday.

Skopje – We have delivered results regarding political stability, media freedom but also achieved of a portion of the citizens’ strategic objectives – NATO accession – that we are expecting by the year-end, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Saturday.

Skopje – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to meet on Sunday, which diplomats see as the last chance to convince Paris to change its position on blocking the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, dpa reports.

Vienna – Austrian parliament president Wolfgang Sobotka supports the European integration of North Macedonia, Albania and the entire Western Balkans, saying that anyone who blocks the start of accession negotiations endangers the European course of the Western Balkans and damages the Union’s credibility.

Athens – Everyone is satisfied from the Prespa Agreement, says former Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias, MIA reports from Athens. In an interview with Greek daily Ta Nea, Kotzias says the ruling New Democracy is satisfied because the best possible agreement has been reached without a cost, while opposition SYRIZA because it voted for an agreement of historic significance.

Skopje – The declaration on free movement of people, goods, services and capital on the Western Balkans, which North Macedonia, Serbia and Albania signed in Novi Sad earlier in the week, is in the spirit of the European economic agenda and the Berlin Process, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday.

Skopje – North Macedonia-UK economic cooperation, the new reality dictated by Brexit and support for implementation of the project on improving fiscal sustainability, efficiency and transparency in the management of public finances were in the focus of a meeting of Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and British Ambassador Rachel Galloway.

Skopje – The 7th edition of Giffoni Macedonia Youth Film Festival takes place October 12-17. During the event, 650 young people (aged 11-19) from 10 countries will attend film screenings, workshops and masterclasses.

Washington – The United States opposes the Turkish military invasion of northern Syria and is urging Ankara to pull back, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday, insisting that Washington was not abandoning its Kurdish allies.

Washington – US and Chinese trade negotiators on Friday reached agreement on some of the key US demands, including intellectual property and financial services, producing what US President Donald Trump called phase one of a “substantial deal.”