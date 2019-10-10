18:00/10 October 2019

Skopje – The Public Prosecution for Organised Crime and Corruption on Thursday filed indictment against Bojan Jovanovski, Katica Janeva and Zoran Milevski – Kicheec, suspected in money extortion case dubbed ‘Racket’ case.

Skopje – Former intelligence agent Zoran Verushevski, at Thursday’s cross-examination on the Target-Fortress case, said that fugitives Nikola Gruevski, Goran Grujovski and Nikola Boshkovski definitely posses much more extensive documentation than that handed over to the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was kept in the Zhan Mitrev Clinic on Thursday for further monitoring, as doctors suspect a pre-cardiac arrest condition, Janeva’s lawyer Irena Frchkoska told MIA.

Brussels – EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn is ‘convinced’ that Sofia won’t block the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations, but urged Bulgaria not to use the accession process for bilateral issues.

Skopje – The government has demonstrated capacity to solve hard issues and it will continue to build friendships and tackle problems, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Thursday in answer to questions regarding Bulgaria’s conditioned support for North Macedonia’s EU accession process.

Skopje – Though North Macedonia is a de facto member of NATO, whether Spain ratifies the protocol before the Alliance’s 70th anniversary London summit can neither be confirmed nor denied, according to Spanish Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra.

Skopje –The Food and Veterinary Agency (FVA) has detected the presence of the African swine flu virus in a pork meat shipment from Spain.

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugarski met Thursday the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Sergey Bazdnikin and discussed capital investment projects in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Total industrial producer prices in August 2019 noted a 1,1% monthly and a 4% annual increase.

Skopje – The 7th edition of Giffoni Macedonia Youth Film Festival will take place October 12-17. During the event, 650 young people (aged 11-19) from 10 countries will attend film screenings, workshops and masterclasses.

Novi Sad – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama respectively, adopted Thursday a joint Declaration for implementation of the four fundamental EU freedoms – free low of goods, services, people and capital, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk has won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, while Peter Handke of Austria receives the 2019 award, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.

Denmark said on Thursday it would introduce spot border checks to Sweden in a bid to combat a series of explosions and shootings blamed on criminal gangs with ties to its northern neighbour.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country would do all it could to fight far-right extremism after officials confirmed on Thursday that the attack on a Halle synagogue was anti-Semitic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday lashed out at international criticism of Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria, threatening to send millions of Syrian refugees into Europe.

Four people were killed and 70 wounded when mortar fire from Syrian Kurdish militia hit two Turkish border cities on the second day of an offensive in north-eastern Syria.