10:00/10 October 2019

Skopje – Organised crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said late on Wednesday that the investigation into ‘Racket’ case was extended to four new suspects.

Skopje – Skopje Brass Quintet will hold a concert in the Sofia-based Macedonian Culture and Information Center on Thursday evening.

Skopje – Regional meeting on Operational Plan for Active Programmes and Measures for Employment for 2020 will be held on Thursday in Bitola.

Shtip – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and British Ambassador Rachel Galloway took part in a discussion on NATO, organized by the Info-Centre for Euro-Atlantic Integration in Shtip on Wednesday.

Belgrade – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Albanian counterpart Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold a trilateral meeting in Novi Sad on Thursday, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Brussels – Wednesday’s meeting of EU ambassadors did not result in any progress in France’s position regarding the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, French diplomatic sources told MIA.

Istanbul – Turkey launched a long-threatened military offensive in northern Syria with airstrikes and artillery fire, later sending in ground troops, after a US decision to abandon its Syrian-Kurdish partners.

Tunis – Tunisia’s moderate Islamist Ennahda movement has emerged as the strongest force in legislative elections, according to official results announced on Wednesday.