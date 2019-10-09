18:30/9 October 2019

Skopje – We expect to get a clear invitation to open accession negotiation with the European Union, President Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday.

Skopje – The Women in Industry International Conference, organized by the Association of Engineering Societies and EVN Macedonia, is taking place in Skopje Wednesday and Thursday.

Skopje – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with Christian Danielsson, Director-General for EU Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, presenting the progress in implementation of the reform agenda ahead of the decision for the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Wednesday with new Ambassador of China to North Macedonia Zhang Zuo.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday the Government asked for the postponement of the Venice Commission opinion on the Law on the Use of Languages, for the purpose of analyzing the Commission’s remarks and responding to them.

Skopje – Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski met Wednesday with newly appointed UNICEF Representative to North Macedonia, Patrizia Di Giovanni, who presented her credentials.

Skopje – The Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption on Thursday will file an indictment involving the money extortion case, commonly referred to as ‘Racket’, State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski announced Wednesday.

Skopje – France, like other EU member-states, sees the approach of countries to the Union from a regional aspect. Of course, there are differences among countries in this regional context, and there is one general problem – rule of law, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier on Wednesday.

Skopje – Migration has always been present across the globe, but also on the Balkans. The Budapest Process incorporates the right approach – policy of migration management, not its prevention, said Deputy Minister of Interior Agim Nuhiu on Wednesday.

Skopje – In the past year, the Academy of Sciences and Arts of the Republic of North Macedonia (MANU) focused on research projects in different areas, paying special attention to the process of European integration, said the President of MANU Taki Fiti at the celebration of MANU’s 52nd anniversary.

Skopje – Once a person is suspected or indicted, we start the process of excluding that person in order for them to be able to prove their innocence, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said.

Skopje – OrCam MyEye, an Israeli innovation that helps visually impaired people read newspapers, books, restaurant menus, signs, product labels, as well as phone and computer screens, is expected to come to our country this month.

Skopje – The director of the Pavel Shatev Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors, Natasha Gaber Damjanovska, said Wednesday that academy staff is professional and does not favor some basic training candidates over others.

Skopje –Power Plants of North Macedonia will allocate Mden 618 million (EUR 10 million) to implement an environmental measure of subsidizing the procurement of inverter air conditioners for households in Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo and Kichevo, the most polluted cities in the country.

Ohrid – Trajan Dimkovski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy of North Macedonia, addressed Agricultural Policy Forum 2019 (AFP) titled “Contribution of Diversification of Economic Activities to Sustainable Rural Development in SEE” on Wednesday in Ohrid.

Sofia – Bulgaria will back the decision allowing North Macedonia and Albania to start negotiations with the EU to become members, the government in Sofia decided on Wednesday. However, it said it has set conditions that should be met in the course of the negotiations.

Sofia – We decided at today’s government session to support the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, but will insist on the respect of good neighborly relations, says Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday.

Brussels – North Macedonia and the European Commission signed on Wednesday a Joint Action Plan on Counter-Terrorism.

Brussels – Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria should be “proportioned and measured,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says.

Stockholm – Three researchers were on Wednesday awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for work on development of lithium-ion batteries used in multiple devices such as laptops and mobile phones, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Istanbul – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Turkey’s long-threatened military offensive in northern Syria, after a US decision to abandon its Syrian-Kurdish partners.