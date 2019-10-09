13:00/9 October/2019

Skopje – The Committee on European Affairs of the Dutch Parliament agreed Tuesday that Albania and North Macedonia’s European prospects should be discussed separately at the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Luxembourg October 15, before the European Council makes a final decision October 18.

Skopje – Over the past few years we succeeded in making a substantial social change in North Macedonia. From a captive state, according to the European Commission in 2016, we have become a shining example in the region and beyond, said FM Nikola Dimitrov, who hosts Wednesday’s Regional Launching of the European Union/Council of Europe Joint Programme “Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Turkey – Phase II.”

Skopje – The government at a session on Tuesday approved a 10% pay rise in elementary, secondary and tertiary education and for scientific institution staff as of April 2020.

Skopje – The KineNova International Film Festival will close Wednesday with an awards ceremony. Seven films have been selected to vie for the main award.

Athens – Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, has warned against the opening of EU negotiations with only one candidate country, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.