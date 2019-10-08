18:00/8 October 2019

Skopje – The MladiHub center is set to open Tuesday at the Office of the President of North Macedonia in Skopje. A panel discussion on the topic “Digital skills and social transformation” will take place as part of the event.

Skopje – A delegation of North Macedonia officials, including Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski, held Tuesday in Geneva a bilateral meeting with UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Skopje – The Dutch parliament on Tuesday is scheduled to hold a debate on the EU enlargement process and the decision on whether North Macedonia and Albania should be given a date to start negotiations with the EU, reports NOS.

Skopje – North Macedonia and France have a historic opportunity to unite their interests, creating a real example of how it is to progress in European integration, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday in a phone call with French European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin.

Skopje – All top state officials, including myself, the premier and the foreign minister, have always said that both countries need to start EU negotiations, President Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday after it was reported that the Netherlands today will define its position on the matter.

Skopje – Bulgaria’s position on the future of North Macedonia’s EU integration is a domestic affair and won’t be presented at the upcoming European Council meeting, President Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday.

Skopje – The World Bank (WB) is projecting the economic growth in the Western Balkans to reach 3.1 percent down from 2.9 percent. The latest regional report estimates that North Macedonia and Kosovo are the only countries in the Western Balkans region that have positive growth trends unlike other countries where growth is expected to be lower.

Skopje – Bojan Jovanovski, the prime suspect in the ‘Racket’ case, on Tuesday was carried out on a stretcher to an ambulance waiting outside the Public Prosecutors Office and taken to a hospital with a police escort.

Skopje – We have a difficult fight ahead of us, and the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption is not the only one to fight against corruption, it’s the duty of every citizen in the country, President of the anti-corruption commission Biljana Ivanovska told Tuesday’s workshop on developing a National Strategy for Prevention of Corruption and Conflict of Interest.

Skopje – You can find a reliable workforce of all educational profiles in our country. We are currently seeking companies that operate on a higher technological level, employing 300-500 persons, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev told a business forum within the International Engineering Fair in Brno on Tuesday.

Skopje – The 38th Skopje Jazz Festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of German record label ECM Records. Two renowned American guitarists, David Torn and Fred Frith, will perform October 17 at the festival opening.

Skopje – Ten young entrepreneurs received Tuesday in Skopje social entrepreneurship awards, as part of the Social Impact Award program, organized by Business Impact Lab and supported by Sparkasse Bank, the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD) and Pakomak.

Veles – We, as an institution, are prepared to implement the expert opinion of the Venice Commission on the Language Law, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters Tuesday in Veles after draft-conclusions were reported by the media.

Veles – Early elections will take place by the end of October 2020, namely 45 days prior to the regular elections, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

Belgrade – The fourth conference of China and 17 Central and Eastern Europe Countries (CEEC) for cooperation in the field of innovation was held in Belgrade on Tuesday, MIA reports from Serbia’s capital.

Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron promised an “unflagging fight” against Islamist terrorism on Tuesday at the memorial service of a police officer killed in Paris stabbing attack last week.

Stockholm – The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics will be shared by a trio of scientists “for contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

A US military fighter jet crashed on Tuesday near the south-western German city of Trier, leaving its pilot with minor injuries.

Washington – The United States Department of Commerce on Monday said it blacklisted 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations over human rights violations in Xinjiang.

US President Donald Trump says his decision to pull back US troops in Syria isn’t a move to abandon Kurdish forces.