10:00/8 October/2019

Athens – The Prespa Agreement and the importance of its consistent implementation in good faith as well as the integration of the Western Balkan into the European and transatlantic institutions are part of a joint statement following the second United States-Greece Strategic Dialogue, MIA reports from Athens.

Skopje – Bojan Jovanovski, the primary suspect in the “Racket” case is to give statement on Tuesday in the Prosecutor’s Office.

Washington – Facing a staunch backlash in the US Congress over his decision to stand back in the face of a Turkish invasion of northern Syria, President Donald Trump threatened Monday to destroy the Turkish economy if Ankara takes steps that are “off limits.”

Washington – The US military has taken steps to limit the Turkish air force in north-eastern Syria, an official told dpa. The moves including removing Turkey from the air-tasking order, which coordinates different forces in the air, as well as taking Ankara off an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance feed from US forces working to defeat Islamic State.

Rome – UEFA on Monday opened disciplinary proceedings against Serie A club Lazio over racist behaviour by its fans during a match against Rennes last week.