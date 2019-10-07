18:00/7 October 2019

Skopje – The President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with the Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg and discussed the importance of Austria’s support for North Macedonia’s EU membership aspirations.

Skopje – The Economic Chamber of Macedonia calls on the government to increase public spending on education. At the moment, 3.7% of the GDP is singled out, but the aim is to reach 5%.

Skopje – The Ministry of Justice will not be commenting on an opinion of Venice Commission experts regarding the Law on Language until it becomes official.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani at Monday’s meeting with the Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg voiced gratitude for Austria’s support ahead of forthcoming EU Summit in October for getting a green light for opening accession talks from European Council.

Skopje – Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski participated Monday in the 70th session of UNHCR’s Executive Committee, which focused on statelessness.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Education Arber Ademi met Monday with President of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK), Jakim Nedelkov.

Skopje – The first ‘Astrophoto’ competition is set to take place in Skopje, between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15.

Athens – As regards the Prespa Agreement, we respect international law and demand the same perception from the neighboring country, Greece’s Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said in an interview with Greek Real News, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Sofia – Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and I support North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU and NATO, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said.

Pristina – Kosovo’s most prominent opposition leader promised major change on Monday after his party and another opposition group came in first and second in Kosovo’s snap election, ending the long dominance of President Hashim Thaci’s Democratic Party (PDK).

Brussels – The European Union must learn to “use the language of power,” the bloc’s designated top diplomat Josep Borrell told EU lawmakers on Monday, warning that the bloc must act as one or risk being squashed by the superpowers of the United States and China.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been jointly awarded to US-born scientists William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and British scientist Peter Ratcliffe for their work on cells’ use of oxygen, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.