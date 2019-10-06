15:00/6 October/2019

Skopje – The event “Go Pink! Walk Against Breast Cancer” took place Sunday in Skopje for the 11th time as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Skopje – Austria’s Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg will pay an official visit to North Macedonia on Monday.

Skopje – Two national records were broken Sunday at the 3rd Skopje Run 10K in which about 2,000 runners participated.

Pristina – Voting began Sunday in Kosovo’s parliamentary election, the fourth held ahead of the regular date since 2010 and another which is unlikely to produce a stable government.

Hong Kong – Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters marched across more than half a dozen Hong Kong districts on Sunday despite heavy rain and shuttered subway stations.