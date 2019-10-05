18:00/5 October/2019

Skopje – Meetings to make the necessary preparations for the upcoming session of the North Macedonia-Russia intergovernmental cooperation commission, slated for Nov. 14-16 in Ohrid, will take place next week in Moscow.

Skopje – Numerous concerts, exhibits, plays and movie screenings will take place Saturday in Skopje as part of the 15th annual White Night event.

Skopje – “Willow“, Milcho Manchevski’s sixth feature film, will have its world premiere on Oct. 19 at the 14th Rome Film Festival.

Athens – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced closer cooperation, especially militarily, with Greece on Saturday after meeting with the country’s prime minister during a trip to Athens.

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country will carry out a military intervention in north-eastern Syria “as soon as today or tomorrow.”

Baghdad – The death toll from days of anti-government protests across Iraq has risen to 93, the majority of whom are demonstrators, while around 4,000 people have been wounded, an independent rights group said Saturday.