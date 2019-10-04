10:00/4 October 2019

Skopje – Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski is hosting on Friday the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (CEUMC), Gen. Claudio Graziano, who pays his first official visit to the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Ohrid – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Ohrid on Friday for meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – The Yamamoto Noh Theater will give Friday night the inaugural Noh performance at the Macedonian National Theater (MNT).

Barcelona – Arsenal thrashed Standard Liege 4-0 in the Europa League to take control of Group F on Thursday, while AZ Alkmaar held Manchester United to a dour 0-0 draw in Group L.

Washington – President Donald Trump will appoint Richard Grenell, the United States’ ambassador to Germany, as Washington’s special envoy for peace negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, the White House said on Thursday.

Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi vowed to respond to the public’s “rightful demands” early Friday, in a speech following days of anti-government protests in which 25 people were reportedly killed.