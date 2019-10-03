18:00/3 October/2019

Skopje – I don’t expect Bulgaria or Greece to block our Euro-Atlantic integration ambitions, in fact, we expect them to advocate for the opening of negotiations with the EU and full-fledged NATO membership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday.

Skopje – German Ambassador Thomas Gerberich urged Thursday for unity of the ruling authorities and the opposition ahead of the EU Council summit and the decision for the start of accession negotiations.

Skopje – Integration and mutual respect of all citizens in the society regardless of their ethnic, religious, linguistic, cultural background and providing equal and equitable opportunities for all is the goal of the draft national strategy for development of the concept of one society and interculturalism, which was discussed at Thursday’s international conference titled “Towards concept of one society and interculturalism.”

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday a compromise regarding the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office required concessions from the ruling SDSM.

Athens – Greece supports North Macedonia’s European prospects, provided EU benchmarks and Prespa Agreement provisions are implemented, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in response to a question by Greek Solution party leader Kyriakos Velopoulos.

Brussels – European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will live in a room next to her office, within the commission’s headquarters in Brussels, her spokesman confirmed to dpa on Thursday.

Paris – Five police staff, including the attacker, have been killed in a knife attack inside the Paris police headquarters, police trade union official Loic Travers told reporters on Thursday.

Luxembourg – Social media services such as Facebook can be ordered to take a stricter approach to removing defamatory comments, the European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday, in a case brought by a former Austrian politician.