13:00/3 October 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday he was optimistic about getting a date for start of EU accession negotiations despite voiced reservations by some member countries.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says the Government and the SDSM party are prepared for changes in the Electoral Code, be it the option of a single election district or open lists. Both models cannot be combined, whereas the decision is to be adopted by consensus.

Skopje –The Parliament endorsed Thursday the amendments to the Law on Salaries for the purpose of a 5-percent increase of public administration salaries.

Skopje – The government approved at Wednesday’s session the draft-law on the legalization of medical cannabis production. The law, aimed to control narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and prevent their misuse, will be discussed at a public debate.

Skopje – The Government ratified Wednesday the agreement between the governments of North Macedonia and the Ukraine over the conditions for mutual travel of countries’ nationals.

Skopje – “Conversations with Unkovski” book by director and author Zoja Buzalkovska, published by Theater Navigator Cvetko, will be promoted Thursday evening in Skopje’s Kino Kultura.

Tirana – Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his country’s full support for the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania in October, during an official visit to Tirana.

Brussels – Citing diplomatic sources in the EU Council, Agency Europe reports that France’s position on start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania has not changed since June.