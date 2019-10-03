10:00/3 October 2019

Skopje – Thursday marks the 24th anniversary from the assassination attempt on former President of the Republic of Macedonia Kiro Gligorov.

Skopje –“Cooperation for Faster Development” is the theme of an international business forum organized Thursday by the association of Serbian businesses and representatives in North Macedonia and the Serbian Embassy to Skopje.

Strasbourg – Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has commended the authorities of North Macedonia for the progress made since 2013 as part of its post-monitoring dialogue with the country – and set out a list of five areas it will further assess in its next report.

Berlin – The Netherlands is less concerned about North Macedonia and more about Albania regarding the decision to deliver a date for the start of EU accession negotiations this fall, said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

Berlin –Title holders Liverpool bounced back in the Champions League by winning a 4-3 thriller against RB Salzburg while Luis Suarez’s double gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over Inter Milan.

Washington – At least seven people were killed after a World War Two-era aeroplane crashed and burst into flames when trying to land at an airport in the US state of Connecticut on Wednesday, officials said.

Seoul – North Korea confirmed it fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from waters off its east coast, said official KCNA news agency on Thursday.