18:00/2 October/2019

Skopje – The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region, which also includes stops in North Macedonia and Montenegro, could be considered a ‘comeback’ of U.S. engagement in the region, concluded the presidents of Montenegro and North Macedonia at a joint press conference in Skopje.

Skopje – North Macedonia has learned its lesson from the past and it’s realistic to expect the international community to give full support this month for start of EU accession negotiations, as well as full-fledged NATO membership, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic told a joint press conference with President Stevo Pendarovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – There’s no indication that Bulgaria will block the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession talks, President Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday at a joint press conference with Montenegrin counterpart Milo Djukanovic.

Skopje – Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto visited North Macedonia Wednesday, two weeks before the Council of the European Union announces the decision regarding the country’s accession talks start date.

Skopje – The assessment of economic success is not measured by a single parameter but an entire set of them. That is why I expect 2019 to be the most successful for the past 15 years, with a growth exceeding 3,5 percent and zero or insignificant indebtedness, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev on Wednesday.

Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists from the country’s east signed an agreement in Minsk on Tuesday, paving the way for further talks.

Hong Kong – Hong Kong police on Wednesday said they made 269 arrests at huge anti-government demonstrations a day earlier, as the force defended the conduct of anti-riot officers in their clashes with protesters.

London – Britain has made “constructive and reasonable proposals” for an agreement to withdraw from the European Union on October 31 but will leave on that date “come what may,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.