18:00/1 October/2019

Skopje – Time is right when it comes to the future of the Western Balkans, and North Macedonia is an example how countries should work. The road was not an easy one and is not finished yet, but it clearly shows the country’s role in the region, United States Ambassador Kate Byrnes told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Skopje – European Parliament Vice-President Dimitrios Papadimoulis called on the EU Council on Monday to start accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, underlining that the positive momentum in the region is not to be missed.

Skopje – We have a date with destiny on October 15, when I hope we will launch the EU accession negotiations. We have been a candidate country for 14 years, we have lost an entire generation, and we needed leadership to realize that things can happen by hard work and struggle, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in his address at The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Skopje – The European Union will undermine its own credibility if it fails to validate North Macedonia’s progress. It would endanger the region’s European perspective and the enlargement process as we know it, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Tuesday there are informal consultations between the working groups related to the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but an official meeting has not been scheduled yet.

Skopje – Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva remains in detention at the Skopje prison, despite the completion of the investigation into the Racket case in which she is the third suspect, the Appellate Court told MIA.

Hong Kong – Violence broke out in Hong Kong on Tuesday as protesters faced off with police on the 70th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party rule, leaving 31 people injured, including two critically, according to the city’s hospital authority.