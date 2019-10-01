13:00/1 October/2019

Skopje – I believe that the good news for starting negotiations with the European Union will have a positive impact on the entire region and the European Union and that the progress of the reforms in solving the problems will be acknowledged. The region is changed, it strives and creates conditions for further development and integration, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at the official opening of The Economist Western Balkans Summit, which takes place on Tuesday in Skopje.

Skopje – The European Council will punish the best example in the region if it fails to deliver a positive decision and give a date for the start of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a panel at The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Skopje – The West must show that positive examples are rewarded and the Prespa Agreement was such an example. It opened a new chapter in relations between Greece and North Macedonia, gave opportunities for better economic cooperation and opened Skopje’s path towards the European Union. The deal also has an effect on the entire region and its integration, former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Skopje – The Prespa Agreement is a win of diplomacy over nationalism, opportunity for closer cooperation between the two countries, contribution to peace and stability in the region, something the European Union also stands for, Greece’s ex-premier Alexis Tsipras told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje, noting that North Macedonia demonstrated it is a credible partner to the EU and a date for start of accession talks should be approved at the upcoming meeting of the EU Council.

Skopje – Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz said Tuesday the European Union should deliver a date for the start of North Macedonia and Albania’s accession negotiations in October.

Skopje – Slovenia will continue to strongly support North Macedonia during its EU integration through sharing experiences, knowledge, and expertise in the process, Slovene Ambassador Milan Jazbec said today at the Mother Teresa University in Skopje.

Skopje – Marking Children’s Week 2019, the Theater for Children and Youth will perform on Tuesday Giga Mega Fairy Tale play to pupils with special needs from the “Zlaten Sremac” school and children from the Institute for rehabilitation of children and youth.

Skopje – Nominations have opened for the 2019 Mito Hadzivasilev-Jasmin National Award, an annual prize that champions exceptional journalism and nonfiction, the Ministry of Culture announced in a press release.

Skopje – Diaspora Minister Edmond Ademi, in the capacity of the UNESCO National Committee chair, and Ohrid Mayor Konstantin Georgievski met Monday in Paris with UNESCO representatives over the progress of maintaining the natural and cultural heritage status of the Ohrid region.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday dismissed reports claiming he has already sent new Brexit proposals to Brussels, including a plan for customs checkpoints away from the Irish border.

A bridge in eastern Taiwan collapsed on Tuesday, colliding with boats below and leaving at least six people missing, fire safety officials said.