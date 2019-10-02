MIA Announcements – World

2 October 2019
Ljubljana – The deadline expires until which airline Adria Airways should present a financial restructuring plan to the Civil Aviation Agency.
Athens – A 24-hour strike for transport workers began in Greece
Istanbul – The first anniversary of the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Prague – A two-day summit of the Visegrad Group presidents kicks-off.
Washington – US President Donald Trump to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.