MIA Announcements – World

2 October 2019

Ljubljana – The deadline expires until which airline Adria Airways should present a financial restructuring plan to the Civil Aviation Agency.

Athens – A 24-hour strike for transport workers began in Greece

Istanbul – The first anniversary of the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Prague – A two-day summit of the Visegrad Group presidents kicks-off.

Washington – US President Donald Trump to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.