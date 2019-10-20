MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

20 October 2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski to host a meeting between government and opposition political party leaders at Villa Vodno.

Skopje / Novo Selo – VMRO-DPMNE vice president Aleksandar Nikolovski and VMRO-DPMNE executive committee member Cvetan Tripunovski to speak at two venues—Skopje and Novo Selo—on their “Problems, Solutions and Program” as part of the opposition party’s campaign titled “Talks for the Renewal of Macedonia”.

Skopje – Millenium Trail hike to be taken at the slopes of Suva Gora, organized by the Commission for Relations with Religious Communities and Religious Groups in co-operation with Jelak Mountain Club.

Skopje – Haemus Center for Scientific Research and Promotion of Culture to educate tourists as part of its Palaces of Ancient Skopje educational tour.

Skopje – The Terrace to open restored Italian film showcase held by Cinematheque to celebrate International Italian Language Week.

Skopje – Robert Ristov-directed comedy Scandal to premiere at Skopje’s Teatar Komedija.