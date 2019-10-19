MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

19 October 2019

Valandovo – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski to address traditional Rakijada event.

Makedonska Kamenica – Makedonska Kamenica Municipality and Business Connection women’s association to host a small fair for female entrepreneurs.

Rome – Milcho Manchevski’s Willow to premiere at Rome Film Festival.

Skopje – Iva Sveshtarova and Willie Prager to give Made for Happiness performance within Art Politics Institution Body program organized by Skopje’s Locomotive.

Frankfurt – Book launches to be held for German translations of Morning in Frankfurt and Refugees from Home by Mirjana Stojanovska at Frankfurt Book Fair.

Skopje – Business Run 2019, a relay race for local business teams, to be held by Prv do vrv (First to the Top) sports and recreation association.