MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

5 October 2019

Lozovo – PM Zoran Zaev and Aco Velkovski, Mayor of the Municipality of Lozovo, will inaugurate the new building of the municipality.

Kochani – PM Zoran Zaev and Kochani Mayor Nikolcho Ilijev will attend the Kochani Rice Days event, where Zaev is also scheduled to deliver an address.

Shtip – PM Zoran Zaev and SDSM leader will address a panel dubbed ‘On the Right Track!’.

Skopje – Deputy PM Kocho Angjushev, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski, Zoran Kitanov, Director of the State Roads Public Enterprise, and Boris Tundzev, Director of the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, will attend and address the ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Faculty of Civil Engineering in Skopje.

Skopje – Education Minister Arber Ademi will take part in the Building Bridges event at the City Park.

Skopje – Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski will attend to deliver an address at the conference on Vranec World Day.

Skopje – Head of the National Security Agency, Viktor Dimovski, will have an address at the Regional School for Security on ‘Hybrid Threats and Their Impact on Democracy – Challenges and Regional Cooperation.’

Skopje – The capital hosts the 15th White Night event taking place in venues across Skopje.