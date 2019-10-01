0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Messages of support for positive October decision at Zaev’s meetings with EP officials

Clear messages of support that North Macedonia deserves and should get a positive EU decision in October were voiced at Tuesday's meetings of PM Zoran Zaev with MEPs Dimitris Papadimoulis and Guy Verhofstadt, and ex-European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 October 2019 18:56
