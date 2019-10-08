0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Manchevski: Fight against disinformation already part of our commitment to NATO

nformation-related hybrid threats affecting political, territorial and economic aspects of a country through misinformation, disinformation, non-information and the media were among the focal points of a discussion held as part of a second five-day "Senior Leadership Roundtable on Information-Related Hybrid Threats in South-East Europe", which kicked off Monday in Ohrid. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 7 October 2019 19:47
Back to top button
Close