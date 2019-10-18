0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Macron confirms being against decoupling North Macedonia and Albania

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that at Thursday's meeting there had been a clear majority of member states in favor of opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, but not with Albania.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 18 October 2019 16:24
