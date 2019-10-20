Leaders meeting taking place at presidential residence

Skopje, 20 October 2019 (MIA) – The leaders meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski is taking place at Villa Vodno, where political party leaders are discussing possible next steps following the European Union’s decision not to greenlight the start of talks.

Attending the leaders meeting are SDSM president Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski, DUI president Ali Ahmeti, Alliance for the Albanians president Zijadin Sela, Alternativa president Afrim Gashi, and Besa president Bilal Kasami.



Though previously unannounced, DPA leader Menduh Thaci arrived at the meeting, as well.



The leaders are expected to discuss the latest developments in the country after the EU’s refusal to set a date to start accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

They will also be considering Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s proposal to call an early election.

Zaev proposed the early election on Saturday when he addressed the nation.

He described the EU’s refusal to start talks a “historic mistake,” and called the people of North Macedonia to have their say about the direction the country should take next.

“The people gave us this term and this honor to lead the nation, and now it is the people who should decide if we are to move forward on the same track,” PM Zaev said.

“If so, I’m asking again for an open and clear mandate to continue reforms. We’re not great. We make mistakes. But there’s no other way.” mr/