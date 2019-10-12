Kipchoge becomes first athlete to break marathon 2-hour barrier

Vienna, 12 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Eliud Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a marathon faster than two hours when he posted 1 hour 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds in Vienna on Saturday.

The sub 2-hour time is an historic landmark in athletics but will not count as a world record as it was not run in open competition but on a specially designed course using 41 pacemakers.

However, Kipchoge, who holds the official marathon world record of 2:01.39 set in Berlin 2018 and was making a second attempt to go under 2 hours, compared the run to Roger Bannister breaking the 4-minute mile barrier in 1954.

“I am feeling good. After Roger Bannister in 1954 it took another 63 years,” he said.

“I tried and I did not get it – 65 years, I am the first man – I want to inspire many people, that no human is limited.”

The 2016 Olympic champion ran the 1:59 Ineos Challenge over 42.195-kilometre on loops of a 9.6km course. His record run came two years after an attempt on the Italian Monza motor-racing track in 2017 when he ran 2:00.25.

Neither times are sanctioned as records by governing athletics body IAAF.

Watched by an estimated 20,000-crowd Kipchoge, a four-time London Marathon winner, set off in temperatures of around 9 degrees Celsius and was by the hour mark on a projected finish time of 1:59:48.

He was always able to stay under his target and sprinted with a smile on his face to the finish before celebrating with his wife Grace, his children and the pacemaker team.

“Absolutely remember the 41 pacemakers are among the best athletes ever in the world,” he said.

“I can say thank you to them, I appreciate them for accepting and together we made history on this one.

“We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world. My wife and three children, I am happy for them to come and witness history.

“The positively of sport, I want to make it a clean sport and an interesting sport.”

Kipchoge was assisted by a leading pace car that beamed lasers onto the road. His team of pacemakers rotated twice each lap, while he was handed drinks and energy gels from a bike – aids not allowed under IAAF rules in normal competition.

Despite not being recorded as an official world record, IAAF president Sebastian Coe said ahead of the event the milestone would still be important.

“If there’s an exciting attempt for getting under two hours for the marathon I’m not sure that most people are going to be sitting there going, ‘Well, it wasn’t sanctioned as a world record because it wasn’t in open competition,’ he said.

“I just don’t think it matters. It’s just a big milestone being met and our sport has space for all sorts of things and I think it will appeal and add value.”