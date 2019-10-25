Johnson to ask lawmakers for December 12 election amid Brexit impasse

London, 24 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged lawmakers to agree to hold an election on December 12, promising them more time to scrutinize his Brexit deal if they agree to do so.

“I’m afraid it looks as though our EU friends are going to respond to parliament’s request [to delay Brexit] by having an extension, which I really don’t want at all,” Johnson told the BBC.

Johnson said late Tuesday that he would “pause” his key Brexit legislation after the Commons, parliament’s elected main house, rejected his three-day timetable for them to scrutinize it.

That followed lawmakers’ amendment on Saturday of his motion asking them to support the Brexit deal he has agreed with the EU, forcing him to ask Brussels for a delay beyond his “do or die” deadline for Britain to leave the EU on October 31.

Johnson reluctantly sent the request to EU leaders but said later that it was “from parliament” and not from him.

“So the way to get this done, the way to get Brexit done, is, I think, to be reasonable with parliament and say if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12,” he told the BBC.

Johnson’s leader in the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told lawmakers later that a motion will be tabled on Monday asking parliament to vote for an election.

Later Thursday, Johnson tweeted a copy of his letter to Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour party, asking him to vote for an election next week.

“This parliament has refused to take decisions. It cannot refuse to let the voters replace it with a new parliament that can make decisions,” Johnson wrote to Corbyn.

“You have repeatedly said that once the EU accepts parliament’s request for a delay until January 31, then you would immediately support an election,” he added.

“I assume this remains your position and therefore you will support an election next week so the voters can replace this broken parliament.”

Corbyn did not immediately respond publicly, but other opposition lawmakers said that before backing an election, they want certainty that the EU has agreed to a delay and that Johnson cannot still withdraw Britain from the bloc without a deal.

Brussels is expected to announce its decision on a delay on Friday.

Johnson’s government had insisted earlier Thursday that it still wanted Britain to leave the European Union on October 31.

“Try as we might it is impossible to get Brexit through this parliament,” pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen tweeted.

“Only a general election will inject fresh democracy into the composition of the house and allow us to deliver on the [2016 Brexit] referendum result,” Bridgen wrote.

Johnson has twice tabled motions for an election in the Commons, but failed to win the two-thirds majority he required.

Rees-Mogg said earlier Thursday that it was “impossible to guarantee” that the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels would return to parliament intact after an election, as parties may make campaign promises that would require the deal be altered yet again.