Johnson faces Brexit delay after lawmakers reject timetable

London, 22 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Tuesday said he will “pause” his key Brexit legislation after lawmakers rejected the tight, three-day timetable he had proposed for them to scrutinize it.

“I will speak to EU member states about their intentions,” Johnson told the Commons, parliament’s elected main house, after he won a vote on the legislation but then lost a vote on a “programme motion” for the timetable.

“Until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation,” he said, after he controversially sent an unsigned request for an extension to Brexit to Brussels on Saturday but accompanied it with a signed letter saying he does not want a delay.

The European Commission said it expects the British government to inform it about the next steps.

European Council President Donald Tusk is consulting EU leaders on the request to delay Brexit until January 31, commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva wrote on Twitter.

Johnson said his government’s policy “remains that we should not delay, that we should leave the EU on October 31.”

“And that is what I will say to the EU and I will report back to the house,” he said.

“And one way or another we will leave the EU with this deal, to which this house has just given its assent.”

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the lawmakers who voted against the government’s timetable had “refused to be bounced into debating a hugely significant piece of legislation in just two days with barely any notice and analysis of the economic impact of this bill.”

“The prime minister is the author of his own misfortune,” Corbyn said, offering to work with the government to agree a “sensible timetable” for the legislation.

The lawmakers voted by 322 to 308 against the timetable motion but 329 to 299 in favour of a motion for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill to pass to the next stage.

Before the votes, Johnson had vowed to scrap his Brexit legislation and call an election if lawmakers rejected his timetable. But he made no mention of an election following the votes.

Johnson’s Conservatives had wanted to pass the 100-page EU withdrawal agreement bill by Thursday.

Opposition lawmakers said parliament normally takes at least 10 days to scrutinize similar bills, claiming they were asked to back a “blind Brexit.”

The bill is designed to make Johnson’s withdrawal agreement, which has the status of a draft international treaty, into British law.

It covers most of the crucial legal, financial and bureaucratic details of Britain’s “divorce” from the EU.

The government decided to plough ahead with its legislative programme despite being blocked by the Commons speaker from holding a vote on its Brexit deal on Monday.

Johnson had attempted to ignore the furore over his reluctant sending of the request to Brussels to delay Brexit late Saturday.

The remaining 27 EU capitals are closely watching events in London and will decide in the next few days how to respond to Johnson’s request, European Council President Donald Tusk said earlier Tuesday.