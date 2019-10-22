Japanese Emperor Naruhito declares his accession at palace ceremony

Tokyo, 22 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday proclaimed his enthronement in front of around 2,000 guests from home and abroad in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in rainy Tokyo.

The 59-year-old emperor, who formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 following the abdication of former emperor Akihito, made the announcement after ascending to the 6.5-metre-high canopied imperial throne during the 30-minute ceremony.

“I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to the people and standing by them,” the emperor said.

“I sincerely hope that our country, through our people’s wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind.”

Meanwhile, Empress Masako in layered ceremonial kimono will be seated on another throne.

The imperial couple was originally scheduled to hold a parade following the ceremony, but the event was postponed until November 10 in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 80 people.

Guests of the ceremony will include dignitaries from about 180 countries and international organizations such as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Britain’s Prince Charles, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The enthronement events are expected to cost Japanese taxpayers 16.3 billion yen (150 million dollars), up 30 per cent from former emperor Akihito’s accession in 1990, due mainly to a rise in the number of guests.

The Oxford-educated Naruhito formally became Japan’s 126th emperor on May 1 as Japan marked the beginning of the new Reiwa Era.

Japan lays claim to the world’s oldest monarchy, stretching back more than 2,600 years, according to the Imperial Household Agency. However, the existence of legendary figures such as Emperor Jimmu, the country’s first leader who reigned between 660 BC and 585 BC, has been contested.