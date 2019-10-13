0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Jankovic says NATO wants N Macedonia to join by London summit

Misinformation is used to depict NATO membership as something that is not good for the country. Big players try to convince people that the country is not on the right track, says Zoran Jankovic, Chief of NATO Liaison Office in Skopje, in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

Ivan Kolekjevski 13 October 2019 14:59

