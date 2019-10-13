Jankovic says NATO wants N Macedonia to join by London summit

Related Articles
Everyone wins when informal economy loses: FinMin
13 October 2019 12:30
Deputy PM Osmani optimist but reserved over France stance
13 October 2019 11:23
Parliamentary delegation at 141st IPU Assembly in Belgrade
13 October 2019 10:44
Merkel and Macron to discuss North Macedonia, Albania
13 October 2019 10:34
PM Zaev convinced of date for EU accession negotiations next week
12 October 2019 15:20
Zaev: Novi Sad declaration in the spirit of European economic agenda and Berlin Process
12 October 2019 14:47
Vardar-Kiel13 October 2019 13:37
Old Bazaar life13 October 2019 13:36
Islamic State families escape from camp in Syria as fight escalates13 October 2019 13:34