Janeva kept in hospital, doctors suspect pre-cardiac arrest condition

Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was kept in the Zhan Mitrev Clinic on Thursday for further monitoring, as doctors suspect a pre-cardiac arrest condition, Janeva's lawyer Irena Frchkoska told MIA. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 10 October 2019 16:54
