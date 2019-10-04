Local NewsSkopjeStoryVideo statement

It’s hard work, but we do it with love, says Ali the quilt maker

"Buy quilts, pillows, and covers made of natural fabrics, such as wool and cotton. They'll last a long time. You won't just get natural; you’ll get healthy. If you cover yourself with natural fabrics in bed, you’ll see the doctor less," says Ali Halili, the last remaining quilt maker in Skopje and, possibly, the country.

Magdalena Reed 4 October 2019 20:24

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close