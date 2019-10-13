Islamic State families escape from camp in Syria as fight escalates

Damascus, 13 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hundreds of family members linked to Islamic State militants Sunday escaped from a camp in northern Syria where fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish-backed rebels is escalating, Kurdish officials and a war monitor reported.

About 785 foreigners affiliated to Islamic State have escaped from the Ain Issa camp, near the northern city of al-Raqqa, a Kurdish autonomous administration in north-eastern Syria said.

“The escape comes after shelling by [Turkish-allied] mercenaries hit the camp. This represents support for the resurgence of Daesh,” the Kurdish authority said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Turkey started Wednesday a military campaign, saying it is targeting Islamic State extremists and Kurdish militias.

Ankara considers the Kurdish militias to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is waging an insurgency within the country.

Thousands of Islamic State families have been held in the Ain Issa camp that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) set up in 2016.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported that an unspecified number of Islamic State family members fled the camp after Kurdish guards abandoned the site due to nearby fighting.

Residents in the area told dpa that some of the escapees were going to a nearby countryside while others were heading to al-Raqqa, a one-time stronghold of Islamic State.

Supported by air and artillery strikes, Turkey’s allied fighters were Sunday advancing against the Kurds in Ain Issa and the nearby town of Tal Abyad, according to the observatory.

The Turkish incursion has raised fears of reviving Islamic State in Syria where the radical group has experienced territorial losses in recent months.

Syrian Kurds played a major role in fighting Islamic State in the war-torn country.

The Turkish campaign has triggered Arab and Western condemnations amid fears of a severe humanitarian crisis.

The United States has even threatened Turkey with sanctions. But Ankara called criticism of its action “black propaganda” and vowed to go ahead with the incursion.

About 130,000 people have been displaced due to the escalating violence in north-eastern Syria, a UN agency said.

The water situation in the north-eastern city of al-Hassakeh and its surroundings is rapidly deteriorating, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) added.

At least 52 civilians have been killed in the violence since Turkey launched the offensive, the observatory reported Sunday.

The toll included 10 civilians killed execution-style by Turkish-backed rebels, it added.

The Kurds have vowed to resist the Turkish onslaught.

The SDF forces have retaken the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain following a counter-attack, a day after Turkey said it captured the strategically important town, the observatory said Sunday.

At least 17 Turkish-allied fighters and four SDF militiamen were killed in the counterattack, according to the watchdog.

So far, there has been no comment from Turkey.

Ras al-Ain sits on a major supply and transport route between the urban centres of Tal Abyad to its west and Qamishli to its east, controlled by SDF forces.