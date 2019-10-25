Iraqi security fires tear gas, gunshots to disperse Baghdad protest

Iraqi security forces fired gunshots in the air and used tear gas and water to disperse protesters trying to reach Baghdad‘s Green Zone on Friday, witnesses said.

Protesters took to the street in the early hours of Friday in anti-government rallies, unabated by Prime Minister’s Adel Abdel-Mahdi’s promises for reform and a cabinet reshuffle the night before.

They crossed al-Jumhouriya Bridge and got close the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, prompting security forces to fire gunshots in the air and tear gas to keep them away.

At least 15 protesters suffered from breathing problems, protesters told dpa.

Protesters started flocking to central Baghdad‘s Tahrir Square shortly after midnight carrying Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government and parliament.

Protesters also seek reforms to the electoral law and a new electoral commission with independent members.

Minister of Interior Yassin Taher al-Yasiri visited protesters at the square, promising that security forces are there “to protect, and will not allow anyone to attack” them, a statement by the ministry said.

In a televised address Thursday evening, Abdel-Mahdi promised a cabinet reshuffle next week.

“Demanding the overthrow of the government without a constitutional alternative will throw the country into chaos,” he said.

Friday’s protests come after deadly demonstrations earlier this month left at least 149 civilians and eight security personnel killed.

A government committee said security forces had used excessive force against protesters, with 70 percent of the deaths caused by shots to the head or chest.